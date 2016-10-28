The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has served notice it will resist the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG).

In strong worded letter to the Flagstaff House , the TUC accused the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) of betraying the Union by going ahead to announce a planned Builders Conference on the private sector participation of the ECG, scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2016.

“We would like to state that, in line with the resolution passed at TUC 10th Quadrennial Delegates Congress held in August 2016 at KNUST, we will resist any attempt to privatize ECG,” it letter said

It further impressed on government to stop MiDA from going ahead with the Bidders' Conference and to ensure that prompt measures are taken to consider the options proposed by the Union.

According to the TUC, MiDA’s action is a demonstration of bad faith since deliberations with the Public Utility Workers' Union (PUWU) of TUC who are opposed to the privatization has not concluded its work.

“You may recall that at the meeting of the Technical Committee held at the Flagstaff House on 20th September, 2016 it was agreed that the Bidders Conference would be postponed until there was a response from your office on the policy issues raised at the meeting. It was further agreed that this would be done within a timeframe of three weeks,” it said.

“Regrettably, the three weeks have elapsed and there has not been any response from your office yet MiDA, whose key officials were present at the said meeting, is going ahead to hold the Bidders' Conference on Monday, 31st October, 2016.

This action by MiDA undermines the process and the spirit of consultation”, the letter pointed out.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana