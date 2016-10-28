Ghana gets $3m worth of military equipment from China

China is set to donate military equipment valued at 20 million Yuan, approximately $3 million, to Ghana, to boost bilateral defence cooperation.

A statement issued by Colonel M. Atintande (Rtd), the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the equipment, which would comprise four patrol boats with spare parts, four vehicle mounted machine guns plus mounting racks, tools and spare parts, and 120,000 rounds of amour-piecing incendiary (API) would be delivered over a three-year period.

The statement said this followed the signing of a Protocol on the Provision of Military Aide Gratis to the Ghana Armed Forces covering the donation.

It was signed at the Ministry of Defence in Accra, this week.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Sun Baohong, signed for her country, and the Minister of Defence, Dr Benjamin Kunbour, initialed for Ghana.

The Chinese Ambassador said, within the past few months, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, identified the items and equipment to be donated to Ghana, hence the need for the signing of the protocol and a new starting point for military cooperation between Ghana and China.

Madam Sun Baohong further said China was looking forward to having more engagement with Ghana in military, peace and security issues after the upcoming December 7 Polls.

Dr Kunbuor, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, and the people of Ghana, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government.

He recounted that his visit to China last year accorded him and his team the opportunity to deliberate various issues with their Chinese counterparts, one of which led to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, which was very much appreciated.

Dr Kunbuor said he was confident that the equipment would help the Navy, in particular, and other auxiliary military activities.

Also present at the ceremony were the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Vincent Adzato-Ntem, and the Principal General Staff to the Minister, Commodore Osei Asante.

Mr Jiang Zhouteng Tang and Tang Ruiqun of the Chinese Embassy were also present.