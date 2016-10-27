Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, wife of the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

She begun her tour with a visit to the Ebenezer Miracle Worship center where she asked for God's blessing for her husband, Nana Akufo-Addo, as they head into the General election on December 7, 2016.

She appealed to the congregants to help her husband so that Ghana gets the change that it needs.

On the part of the head pastor Prophet Ebenezer Opambour was happy that Mrs.Akufo-Addo had come to visit his church. He prophesied that come December 7, God would crown Nana Addo as President.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo later visited market women at the central market where she said that this year Ghana really needs change because things are really difficult now.she told them that the need to change because this change its about their children and grand children.

She was accompanied by the Regional executives, Cecilia Dapaah, and other party bigwigs.

citifmonline.com/Ghana