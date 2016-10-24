Samson Lardy, Manasseh, others win maiden Anas Investigative Journalist Award

Rising cases of corruption have necessitated increasing the need to encourage more journalists to explore investigative reporting.

That’s a conviction by Kumasi-based media advocacy group, The Press Foundation.

In pursuit of the cause, the group has instituted award scheme in honour of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The maiden awards ceremony held last night in Kumasi was however dedicated to media responsibility for a peaceful election in December.

The initiative, according to Founder of The Press Foundation, Listowel Yesu Bukarson, is to recognise journalists who take up the challenge in the fight against corruption.

Joy FM’s Manasseh Azure Awuni is the recipient of the maiden award presented to him at a ceremony dubbed Media Festival in Kumasi.

Other media personnel who were recognised include the host of Newsfile on Joy FM/ Joy News, Samson Lardy Ayenini and former news anchor at City FM, Shamima Muslim.

The theme was, “Election 2016; the Role of Journalists.”

Mr Lardy Ayenini who is also a lawyer, warns sensationalism in election reportage could trigger violence.

The cure, according to him is for the journalist to be well informed in order to execute their job well.

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Awuni, believes journalists have a role in protecting the ballot box.

The man in whose name the award scheme stands, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, said collaboration between media and civil society as well as communities can guarantee peaceful election.