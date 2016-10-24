Hundreds observe one-week passing of Kumasi Journalist

Hundreds of mourners turned up on Sunday for a ceremony to mark the one-week passing of a journalist with Kumasi-based Kessben television and radio, Confidence Kwadwo Baah.

People from all walks of life, including journalists, political party representatives, and musicians among others were at the Kumasi Jubilee Park to mark the solemn event.

Confidence Eric Kwadwo Baah died shortly on arrival at the Effiduase Government Hospital last Sunday after his relatives found him unconscious. His untimely death shocked residents of Kumasi and residents of Effiduase.

His girl friend, Afua Birago who spent the night with him was picked up by the police to assist with investigations but she released later.

The one-week ceremony attracted a large crowd that thronged the Kumasi Jubilee Park to either mourn with the bereaved family or to catch a glimpse of popular radio and television presenters and a host of other celebrities that had gathered there.

The Chief Executive of Kessben Group of Companies, owners of Kessben Television and Radio, and colleagues of the late Mr Baah were also present

Gospel and Highlife artistes such as the ‘Kanawu’ hit maker Asebu Amenfi, Isaiah Kojo Ampong, Mama Esther, among others performed at the event.

Meanwhile, the final funeral of the late Mr Baah is expected to be held on November 25, 2016, in Kumasi.