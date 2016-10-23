The US Embassy has denied reports suggesting that the Founder of Action Chapel, Archbishop Duncan Williams has been banned from entering the US.

Earlier reports alleged that Archbishop had been barred from entering the US after he condemned and refused to officiate a gay wedding.

The Archbishop was quoted as saying gay marriage is “a sin against Bible teachings”.

The reports, further alleged that the State Department condemned him, following his stance.

But the US Embassy in a tweet said “reports that Archbishop had been banned from travelling to the United States are a complete fabrication.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana