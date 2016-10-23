Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 23 October 2016 18:06 CET

Duncan Williams not banned from entering US – Embassy

By CitiFMonline

The US Embassy has denied reports suggesting that the Founder of Action Chapel, Archbishop Duncan Williams has been banned from entering the US.

Earlier reports alleged that Archbishop had been barred from entering the US after he condemned and refused to officiate a gay wedding.

The Archbishop was quoted as saying gay marriage is “a sin against Bible teachings”.

The reports, further alleged that the State Department condemned him, following his stance.

But the US Embassy in a tweet said “reports that Archbishop had been banned from travelling to the United States are a complete fabrication.”


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

