Flames up, body turning hashes

Blood flowing on the ground

Casualties in their numbers

Lives lost, human cruelty at its peak

Wailing loud, victims expressing agony.

Its crisis, its war

Few people crying, but all are victims

Leaders not minding, it's all about power

Weapons mass producing, money is the target

Body mass buried, its crisis, its war

More wars, more weapons, more money

After years of one conflict, it's more conflicts waiting

After one battle is halted, more battles on the way

After conflict resolution, no conflict is ever resolved

Peace building, conflict management, nothing is ever transformed.

The quest for money and power, needs conflict to strive

Media enjoy it, it brings traffic

Leaders orchestrate it, it brings attention

Government fuel it, to show their power

Masses enjoy it, it is sensational

More crisis, more war, more death, more agony

Sensation all the way

Blood of the innocent beneath our feet

We walk, run and jump

They wail in pains and cry

When shall we get justice?

The temple of justice responds

Justice is not for free

But only the rich can pay

As for the innocent blood that liter the ground

Wash it, clean it, but yet, it remain unclean

That pain may never go away

Hey, did you hear that noise?

Silent soul of the victims crying

Their voice loud like thunder

Tear flowing like river.

How do we console them?

How do we comfort them?

How do we empathize with them?

How do we clean their tears?

How do we make their life worth living again?

Nothing can be done to take their sorrow away

They are ghost, in human body.

If we cannot undo the damages we have done to them

At least, let's stop creating more people like them

Abdulrazaq O Hamzat is a transformational peace professional,

diplomatic human rights advocate, liberal author, diligent researcher

and social media enthusiast. He his founder of the Foundation for

Peace Professionals and can be reach on [email protected]