Mahama Knows Things Are Bad Under Him -Akufo-Addo

President John Mahama's continuous reiteration that he would deliver all his promises in his second term is a confirmation of his disastrous handling of the Ghanaian economy, the presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

Speaking Thursday on Nyira FM in Kumasi, Nana Akufo-Addo said another four-year term under Mahama will further plummet the already sickening economy.

“If he is given another two or three years, we might even experience a minus growth,” said Akufo-Addo, adding that the country's economy since the return of the National Democratic Congress is heading to the abyss.

He said Ghana is now recording an economic growth of less than four percent contrary to Former President John Agyekum Kufour's nine percent.

Mahama, Akufo-Addo said, appears to be bereft of ideas hence his believe that another four years for him is a “threat to Ghana's future.”

He indicated that Mr. Mahama did not seem to have the ability to put the economy on the right trajectory and “that is what I mean by he is a threat to Ghana's future.

“Things are not going well, that is why he (Mr Mahama) keeps saying that people will really see his accomplishment in his next term,” he said.

-Starrfmonline