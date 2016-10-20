The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says President John Mahama denies that the economy is in tatters because he does not feel the pain of Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo says he is at a loss as to why the President will make comments to the effect that all is well with Ghana, in the midst of record levels of unemployment, rising cost of living, high utility tariffs, widespread despondency, and untold levels of hardship and suffering amongst the populace.

“The President claims all is moving on smoothly in Ghana, the reason why he is seeking a renewal of his mandate in office. President Mahama, clearly, does not feel your pain and suffering. He is impervious to the hardships Ghanaians are going through on a daily basis, in their efforts to make ends meet. I doubt he is living in Ghana with us, because if he was, he wouldn’t be making such comments,” he said.

The made the comments on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, in Kramoase, in the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency, at the beginning of his 4-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The NPP presidential candidate is urging Ghanaians not to lose hope in the ability of the country to offer citizens a decent standard of living, stressing that an Akufo-Addo-led NPP government is coming into office to improve the conditions of living of Ghanaians.

“We have an opportunity this year to rid our nation of the suffering and hardship the Ghanaian is going through under the leadership of President Mahama. When we vote in a competent government in December, I assure you that Ghana will be put on the path of progress and prosperity once again. That is the task before us in Ghana in this year’s election”, Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He said the ‘1-District-1-Factory’ policy, ‘1-Village-1-Dam’ policy, the diversification of the country’s agriculture, the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy, the setting up of an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) the restoration of the teacher training and nursing training allowances, the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy, amongst others, he said, are policies that will bring progress and prosperity to Ghanaians.

With the cultivation of ginger being one of the major produce in Atwima Kwanwoma, the NPP flagbearer stated that, in line with his 1-District-1-Factory policy, “it will not be difficult to establish a ginger processing factory in this constituency. We are going to do that, I assure you.”

To this end, Nana Akufo-Addo told the hundreds and hundreds gathered at Kramoase “to repose your confidence in me, believing that all I have just said to you, I am coming to implement them. What I am telling you is nothing but the truth. I have too much respect for Ghanaians to lie to them and say things I know I cannot do.”

NPP is the only party that can unseat Mahama

With some 49 days to the conduct of the December 7 election, Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that “there is no other political party in Ghana that has the support and organization to remove the NDC from office, other than the NPP.”

Thus, “if you are a Ghanaian who is fed up with the hardship under Mahama, please come and ride on the back of the elephant and let us go together to Jubilee House, so we can go and do a good job for Ghanaians.”

The NPP flagbearer urged residents of Kramoase to vote massively for the NPP in this year’s elections, and increase the 80.83% margin of victory chalked by the party in the 2012 presidential election.

Nana Akufo-Addo also admonished party faithful to vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Dr. Kwadwo Appiah Kubi, and ignore any calls by independent parliamentary candidates in the upcoming election to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ in the parliamentary election.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN