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Edward Bawa outperformed current Bongo MP – Journalist Samuel Mbura

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Politics Edward Bawa outperformed current Bongo MP – Journalist Samuel Mbura
SUN, 15 MAR 2026

UK-based Ghanaian journalist Samuel Mbura has asserted that former Bongo Member of Parliament Edward Bawa was more effective in representing the constituency while serving as an opposition MP under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government than the current MP, Charles Bawaduah, despite the National Democratic Congress (NDC) now being in power.

Speaking on his weekly online show, “This Isn’t Right,” which streams every Friday, Mbura questioned the performance of the current Bongo lawmaker and raised concerns about his effectiveness in Parliament.

According to Mbura, Edward Bawa demonstrated stronger leadership and influence for the Bongo constituency even when he served as an opposition MP. He argued that being in the minority at the time did not prevent Bawa from pushing for development initiatives and advocating for opportunities for his constituents.

Mbura further challenged the current MP to account for the number of people who have secured employment through his efforts since assuming office. He also called for greater transparency regarding the MP’s contributions in Parliament and the tangible benefits delivered to the people of Bongo.

The journalist stressed that political power at the national level should translate into measurable development for constituencies, especially when the MP belongs to the governing party.

His comments have since sparked discussions among viewers and political observers about representation and accountability in the Bongo constituency.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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