NPP appoints Akosua Manu as spokesperson for gender and social protection committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, as spokesperson for the party’s Gender and Social Protection Committee.

The appointment forms part of a broader restructuring exercise being undertaken by the party following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

According to the newly released committee composition by the NPP, Akosua Manu will help shape and communicate the party’s policy positions on gender, social welfare, inclusion and issues affecting vulnerable groups as the party prepares toward the 2028 elections.

The committee is co-chaired by Member of Parliament Adelia Ntim and Dr Susana Alo, while Grace Akosua Amoabeng will serve alongside Akosua Manu as spokespersons. Ama Nequaye Tetteh has been named Secretary to the committee.

Akosua Manu’s appointment has been welcomed by sections of the party, particularly among the youth and women groups, with many describing it as recognition of her active role in party communication and grassroots mobilisation over the years.

Widely known for her media appearances and advocacy within the NPP, Kozie has emerged as one of the notable young communicators within the party’s ranks.

Her new role is expected to strengthen the party’s engagement on matters relating to women, children, persons with disabilities, youth empowerment and social intervention programmes.

The committee is also expected to review existing social protection policies and propose alternative solutions to address prevailing socio-economic challenges.

The reorganisation of the committees forms part of efforts by the opposition NPP to reposition and rebuild the party after the 2024 elections.

Party leadership says the various committees will serve as platforms for policy development, stakeholder engagement and strategic communication on national issues.

The NPP is expected to roll out more policy activities and engagements through the committees in the coming months as it intensifies efforts to reconnect with the electorate.