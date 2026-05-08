ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC clarifies dues payment process ahead of internal elections

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC NDC clarifies dues payment process ahead of internal elections
FRI, 08 MAY 2026

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a clarification on its ongoing membership dues payment drive ahead of its internal elections.

The party says the clarification is part of efforts to strengthen organisational participation and ensure members are properly accounted for.

It comes amid reports circulating on social media suggesting that some individuals and groups have made bulk payments on behalf of members.

The party says while it welcomes support for members in arrears, only officially recognised systems will be used to validate payments.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 7, and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party expressed appreciation to members for their participation and urged caution in verifying information.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to express its profound gratitude to all members across the country for their enthusiastic participation in the ongoing dues payment drive ahead of the Party's internal elections,” the statement read in part.

The party further acknowledged solidarity efforts by individuals supporting members in orphan constituencies, describing it as consistent with its values of collective responsibility.

“The Party further wishes to acknowledge and appreciate the commendable spirit of solidarity demonstrated by some key individuals and stakeholders who have stepped forward to support fellow members,” it noted.

The NDC stressed that only payments made through its official digital platforms will be recognised and reflected in members’ records.

It also encouraged members to independently confirm their status rather than rely on unverified claims circulating online.

The party added that group payment initiatives must be routed through designated liaison offices to ensure proper documentation.

58202634114-0f72ym3xxs-2662

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Agenda 111 projects were motivated by procurement benefits — Appiah Danquah Agenda 111 projects were motivated by procurement benefits — Appiah Danquah

52 minutes ago

BECE 2026: No candidate was denied the opportunity to write — WAEC BECE 2026: No candidate was denied the opportunity to write — WAEC

52 minutes ago

Contractor rejects Health Ministry’s misprocurement claims over Weija Paediatric Hospital Contractor rejects Health Ministry’s misprocurement claims over Weija Paediatric...

52 minutes ago

Hostel operators charging “exorbitant” fees amid deplorable conditions — Hamza Hostel operators charging “exorbitant” fees amid deplorable conditions — Hamza

3 hours ago

Kufuor rescued Ghana from economic collapse — NPP replies Kevin Taylor Kufuor rescued Ghana from economic collapse — NPP replies Kevin Taylor

3 hours ago

Dissociate yourself, condemn Kevin Taylors attack on ex-President Kufuor - NPP to NDC Dissociate yourself, condemn Kevin Taylor's attack on ex-President Kufuor - NPP ...

4 hours ago

Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairman Buga Buga Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairma...

4 hours ago

Charles Amissah death: The names mentioned in the report are receiving threats on social media – Prof. Boadi Charles Amissah death: The names mentioned in the report are receiving threats o...

4 hours ago

People enter nursing only for jobs, not to serve – Ebo Buckman People enter nursing only for jobs, not to serve – Ebo Buckman

4 hours ago

Over 5,000 agricultural graduates demand govt recruitment into vacant positions Over 5,000 agricultural graduates demand govt recruitment into vacant positions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line