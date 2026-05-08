NDC clarifies dues payment process ahead of internal elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a clarification on its ongoing membership dues payment drive ahead of its internal elections.

The party says the clarification is part of efforts to strengthen organisational participation and ensure members are properly accounted for.

It comes amid reports circulating on social media suggesting that some individuals and groups have made bulk payments on behalf of members.

The party says while it welcomes support for members in arrears, only officially recognised systems will be used to validate payments.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 7, and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party expressed appreciation to members for their participation and urged caution in verifying information.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to express its profound gratitude to all members across the country for their enthusiastic participation in the ongoing dues payment drive ahead of the Party's internal elections,” the statement read in part.

The party further acknowledged solidarity efforts by individuals supporting members in orphan constituencies, describing it as consistent with its values of collective responsibility.

“The Party further wishes to acknowledge and appreciate the commendable spirit of solidarity demonstrated by some key individuals and stakeholders who have stepped forward to support fellow members,” it noted.

The NDC stressed that only payments made through its official digital platforms will be recognised and reflected in members’ records.

It also encouraged members to independently confirm their status rather than rely on unverified claims circulating online.

The party added that group payment initiatives must be routed through designated liaison offices to ensure proper documentation.