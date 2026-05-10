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GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

  Sun, 10 May 2026
Social News GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East
SUN, 10 MAY 2026

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force, will conduct a major field training exercise in parts of the Bono and Upper East regions, from Sunday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 20.

The exercise, codenamed “Exercise Storm Shield 2026,” is to enhance the operational readiness and rapid-response capabilities of troops in addressing contemporary security threats.

It formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal security and counter-insurgency preparedness, a statement issued by the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, signed by Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations, said on Saturday.

It said residents in the affected regions might observe increased military activities during the period, hence the public should not panic but go about their normal duties without fear.

“The Ghana Armed Forces assures the public of its commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity, peace and security of our dear nation,” the statement said.

In recent years, the Ghana Armed Forces has intensified military preparedness exercises and joint security operations across the country as part of measures to address emerging security challenges, including violent extremism and cross-border threats in the sub-region.

GNA

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