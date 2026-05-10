ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations

  Sun, 10 May 2026
Headlines Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations
SUN, 10 MAY 2026

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has interdicted a police inspector stationed at the Mamponteng District following allegations of defilement.

The officer, Inspector Desmond Owusu Afriyie, is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Agona District.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Affairs Unit in Mampong on Friday, May 9, 2026, the police disclosed that a complaint against the officer was first lodged on November 4, 2025.

According to the statement, Inspector Afriyie voluntarily reported to the Agona DOVVSU office on February 20, 2026, where investigators took a cautioned statement from him.

The statement noted that the officer denied the allegations levelled against him and was subsequently granted enquiry bail with instructions to report to investigators periodically.

The Command explained that the interdiction forms part of administrative procedures pending the outcome of investigations into the case.

It further assured the public that investigations are ongoing and updates would be provided when necessary.

The statement was signed by ASP Emmanuel Agbodzi, Staff Officer and Acting Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti North Regional Commander.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral VIDEO: Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral

1 hour ago

Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations

1 hour ago

Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

1 hour ago

Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa

1 hour ago

GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

1 hour ago

ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

1 hour ago

Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project atDedesuanear Kumasi Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project at Dedesua near Kumasi 

1 hour ago

Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society

1 hour ago

EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods

1 hour ago

Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere inAssinSouth Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere in Assin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line