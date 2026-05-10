Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has interdicted a police inspector stationed at the Mamponteng District following allegations of defilement.

The officer, Inspector Desmond Owusu Afriyie, is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Agona District.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Affairs Unit in Mampong on Friday, May 9, 2026, the police disclosed that a complaint against the officer was first lodged on November 4, 2025.

According to the statement, Inspector Afriyie voluntarily reported to the Agona DOVVSU office on February 20, 2026, where investigators took a cautioned statement from him.

The statement noted that the officer denied the allegations levelled against him and was subsequently granted enquiry bail with instructions to report to investigators periodically.

The Command explained that the interdiction forms part of administrative procedures pending the outcome of investigations into the case.

It further assured the public that investigations are ongoing and updates would be provided when necessary.

The statement was signed by ASP Emmanuel Agbodzi, Staff Officer and Acting Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti North Regional Commander.