ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has revived two key stalled projects in Kumasi to improve the supply of quality and stable power to citizens.

Mr. Kwame Kpekpena, the Managing Director of ECG, said the key stalled projects included the construction of a link from the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to Kaase and the construction of a link from the Ridge Bulk Supply Point to the Neoplan Primary Substation to Barekese.

Mr. Kpekpena said this when led a team of officials from ECG to pay a working visit to Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister.

The visit was to update the Minister on the ongoing system upgrading projects that the ECG was embarking on in the region to improve quality power supply.

Mr. Kpekpena explained that the projects have been revived in addition to the implementation of some new projects due to some challenges faced in the supply of power in the region.

He noted that the challenges included capacity constraints at the various substations and the feeders which supplied power to communities.

The Managing Director observed that the capacity constraints resulted in frequent power outages and low voltage being experienced in the region.

He said the Anwomaso BSP to Kaase link construction project was intended to be completed in the year, 2023, to bring power capacity straight from the BSP to the centre of town.

Additionally, the Ridge BSP to Neoplan Primary Substation to Barekese project was to supply the Barekese Dam site with quality and stable power to enhance the constant treatment of water supplied to the citizens in the region.

However, he said due to the lack of funding, the projects were halted until funds were made available this year by the government.

“We initiated projects, some of which were to be completed a long time ago, but they were stalled because of unavailable funds,” Mr. Kpekpena said.

In addition to the funds made available by the government, he said three percent of all the revenue collected by the ECG through the Cash Waterfall system was set aside to support the completion of ECG projects.

He assured that within six to eight weeks, the Anwomaso BSP to Kaase project will be completed.

Apart from the stalled projects, Mr. Kpekpena disclosed that the ECG was working towards the replacement of the Ridge BSP transformer as it has exceeded its load capacity.

“By the end of May, we hope to bring in new and bigger transformers to replace the old ones,” he said.

Mr. Kpekpena stated that the whole switchboard at the Ridge BSP will be replaced with a new one.

However, to fast-track the work, he said the ECG will be flying in some key components like the switchgear to boost capacity before the completion of the entire work.

He said the ECG was hopeful that the completion of the projects will strengthen the capacity of their systems to supply stable power to residents in the region.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, commended the management of the ECG for their tireless efforts in ensuring quality and stable power supply in the region.

He encouraged the ECG management to employ good communication skills to inform the general public about their projects and planned maintenance works.

This would help minimise the circulation of false narratives concerning ECG's motive to sabotage the good performance of the government.

GNA