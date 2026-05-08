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Dissociate yourself, condemn Kevin Taylor's attack on ex-President Kufuor - NPP to NDC

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC Dissociate yourself, condemn Kevin Taylors attack on ex-President Kufuor - NPP to NDC
FRI, 08 MAY 2026

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to publicly distance itself from media commentator Kevin Ekow Taylor following his recent comments directed at former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The party says the US-based broadcaster’s remarks, made on his social media platform, were disrespectful and unacceptable.

It further argues that the governing party’s silence on the matter amounts to tacit approval.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 8, and signed by NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah, the party urged immediate action from the NDC leadership and President John Dramani Mahama.

“The NDC's silence is not neutrality. It is complicity,” the statement said.

It added that Kevin Taylor’s alleged NDC alignment makes the situation more troubling.

The NDC stressed that the governing party must take responsibility for his conduct.

“Kevin Taylor's deep and well-documented ties to the NDC machinery make it impossible for the NDC to feign innocence,” it stated.

The NPP is demanding that the NDC publicly dissociate itself from the comments and that Kevin Taylor issues an unqualified apology to former President Kufuor.

“President Kufuor is not a partisan target; he is a father of this nation,” the statement added.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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