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Amin Adam made co-chair of Bwumia's Finance and Economy Committee

  Sat, 09 May 2026
NPP Amin Adam made co-chair of Bwumias Finance and Economy Committee
SAT, 09 MAY 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has named former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, as Co-Chair of the party’s Finance and Economy Committee.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the party on Friday, May 8, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen its policy and economic advisory structures.

Dr Amin Adam will serve alongside Dr Steve Opata as Co-Chair of the committee, which is expected to play a central role in shaping the party’s economic policy direction and articulating its views on national financial and economic matters.

According to the statement, Frank Bannor and Issah Fuseini have been appointed spokespersons for the committee.

They will be responsible for communicating the committee’s positions and engagements on key economic and financial issues affecting the country.

The party also named Dr Hamida Nuhu as Secretary to the committee.

The newly constituted committee forms part of the NPP’s broader reorganisation strategy aimed at improving policy coordination and strengthening public engagement on economic matters.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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