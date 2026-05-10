Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned and emergency maintenance exercises across the Accra West and Tema Regions on Sunday, May 10, 2026, as part of efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the stability of the national power grid.

According to notices issued by the power distributor, the outages will begin at different times in the affected areas, with the duration depending on the specific maintenance works being undertaken.

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise is scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Communities expected to be affected include Sakyikrom, Voltic, Abaka Quarry, Anoff, Maame Dede, Adeiso township, Hearts Park, Sarpeiman, Opah, Opah New Site, Agya Appiah, Hebron, Dobro, parts of Medie, Isada Roofing, Amasaman Stadium, China Mall, Toman, Satellite, DVLA, Blue Skies, Medie, Parks and Gardens, Kotoku Onion Market, Dome Sampaman, and nearby communities.

Another emergency maintenance exercise in the same region will also take place between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, affecting areas such as Abossey Okai, Zongo Junction, Korlebu Polyclinic, Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, Satellite, Macedonia, Stadium Road, Pobi Kope, Kotoku, Papase, Adeiso, Pokrom, Obuodaka, Amanfrom, Maame Dede, Asuaba, Anoff, Kwesi Tenten, Danso, Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, and surrounding communities.

ECG noted that the inclusion of Korlebu Polyclinic among the affected areas could disrupt healthcare services and advised the facility to make the necessary contingency arrangements.

Meanwhile, in the Tema Region, a separate planned maintenance exercise will be carried out from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Areas expected to experience outages include Fan Milk, Tarzan, Gbewaa Bitumen, Toyota Warehouse, Tropical Cable, Multi Pac, Mekeon, Desan Steel, Westrafo, and nearby communities.

The exercise is expected to affect several industrial and manufacturing companies operating within the enclave.

ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary power interruptions and assured the public that the maintenance works are necessary to improve the long-term reliability and efficiency of electricity supply across the affected regions.