  Sat, 25 May 2024
Headlines Mahama signs book of condolence for late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has signed the book of condolence for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Iranian Embassy in Accra.

Mr Mahama, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “My deep and sincere condolences go out to the people of Iran and the family of President Ebrahim Raisi. I had the honour of visiting the Iranian Embassy in Accra on Friday to sign the book of condolence for President Raisi, whose loss is deeply felt.”

He noted that Ghana and Iran shared a special bond, and that he was privileged to work on strengthening their relationship during his time in office.

Mr Mahama said he was committed to continuing this cooperation when he returned to office in 2025.

“During such difficult times, we must come together and offer our support and sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran as they mourn the loss of their leader,” he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials died in a helicopter crash in the mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province of Iran on Sunday, May 19.

GNA

