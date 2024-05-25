ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prospects of Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy

Feature Article Prospects of Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

H.E. John Dramani Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy has so many potential benefits that could foster economic growth and create a more vibrant and dynamic environment, as President Mahama's vision of a key driver for uplifting the nation's prospects and providing opportunities for its citizens.

The Mahama 24-hour economy policy is also a strategic initiative that seeks to extend business operating hours beyond the traditional framework, creating a more flexible and productive economic landscape. The policy is mainly anchored on the young man from Bole's overarching vision to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.

The policy will transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy. It will modernise and mechanise agriculture and provide incentives for the private sector to thrive.

Additionally, the policy will promote agro-processing and manufacturing; significantly reduce the cost of doing business, enhance productivity and give participating businesses a competitive edge to scale up production.

With businesses operating round the clock, consumers would have more flexibility in terms of when they can shop and access services. This could potentially boost consumer spending and stimulate economic activity.

A 24-hour economy could make Ghana more competitive on the global stage. It could attract foreign investment and encourage businesses to expand their operations, leading to increased trade and economic development.

Moreover, extended operating hours would allow essential services such as healthcare, transportation, and security to be available at all times. This could lead to improved service delivery and better access to services for Ghanaian citizens.

And of paramount importance is the fact that the policy will address the critical problem of high unemployment confronting Ghanaians, especially the youth.

These are the heart desires of the man who has the welfare of the people of Ghana at heart and wants to do everything within his power to help. He should not be denied of this opportunity. Let us vote massively for him and his parliamentary candidates on December 7.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

More from this author (459)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

The ICJ's rulings are binding but it has no way to enforce them. By Nick Gammon AFP ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' Rafah offensive

3 hours ago

Map of Mali. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI AFP Mali junta comes under fire from PM's allies for first time

3 hours ago

Tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in camps near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma because of increased violence blamed on M23 rebels. By ALEXIS HUGUET AFPFile Calls to protect DR Congo civilians as fighting flares

18 hours ago

Stability in sight as gov't expects 2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation Stability in sight as gov't expects $2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depr...

18 hours ago

Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs

19 hours ago

IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPPs decline IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPP’s d...

19 hours ago

We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA

21 hours ago

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam Seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors and speculation putting pressure o...

21 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get register...

21 hours ago

Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region

Just in....
body-container-line