Prospects of Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy

H.E. John Dramani Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy has so many potential benefits that could foster economic growth and create a more vibrant and dynamic environment, as President Mahama's vision of a key driver for uplifting the nation's prospects and providing opportunities for its citizens.

The Mahama 24-hour economy policy is also a strategic initiative that seeks to extend business operating hours beyond the traditional framework, creating a more flexible and productive economic landscape. The policy is mainly anchored on the young man from Bole's overarching vision to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.

The policy will transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy. It will modernise and mechanise agriculture and provide incentives for the private sector to thrive.

Additionally, the policy will promote agro-processing and manufacturing; significantly reduce the cost of doing business, enhance productivity and give participating businesses a competitive edge to scale up production.

With businesses operating round the clock, consumers would have more flexibility in terms of when they can shop and access services. This could potentially boost consumer spending and stimulate economic activity.

A 24-hour economy could make Ghana more competitive on the global stage. It could attract foreign investment and encourage businesses to expand their operations, leading to increased trade and economic development.

Moreover, extended operating hours would allow essential services such as healthcare, transportation, and security to be available at all times. This could lead to improved service delivery and better access to services for Ghanaian citizens.

And of paramount importance is the fact that the policy will address the critical problem of high unemployment confronting Ghanaians, especially the youth.

These are the heart desires of the man who has the welfare of the people of Ghana at heart and wants to do everything within his power to help. He should not be denied of this opportunity. Let us vote massively for him and his parliamentary candidates on December 7.

Anthony Obeng Afrane