Mahama to provide amusement parks

Amusement parks offer a wide range of benefits for individuals and communities, including:

Recreation and Entertainment: to provide a fun and enjoyable environment for people of all ages to relax, have fun, and create lasting memories with friends and family.

Physical Activity: Many amusement park attractions, such as rides and games, encourage physical activity and exercise, promoting a healthy lifestyle for visitors.

Social Interaction: Amusement parks are social spaces where people can interact with others, make new friends, and strengthen relationships with family members and friends.

Economic Impact: Amusement parks can boost local economies by creating jobs, attracting tourists, and generating revenue for nearby businesses such as restaurants, hotels and shops.

Educational Opportunities: Some amusement parks offer educational programmes and exhibits that provide visitors with opportunities to learn about science, history, and other subjects in a fun and engaging way.

Stress Relief: Visiting an amusement park can help reduce stress and improve mental well-being by providing an escape from daily routines and responsibilities.

Community Building: Amusement parks can serve as gathering places for communities, hosting events, festivals, and celebrations that bring people together and foster a sense of belonging.

Overall, amusement parks play a significant role in enhancing the quality of life for individuals and contributing to the general well-being of communities.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is contesting the 2024 presidential election in Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),

has announced plans to provide amusement parks in various communities across the country when elected as the next president of the Republic of Ghana. The initiative aims to provide recreational opportunities for children and families, as well as create jobs and boost local economies.

President John Mahama stated that the amusement parks will feature a range of attractions, including playgrounds, water parks, and sports facilities. He emphasised the importance of investing in such recreational spaces to promote physical activity and social interaction among community members.

The former president also highlighted the economic benefits of the project, noting that the amusement parks will create employment opportunities for local residents and attract tourists to the area. He expressed his commitment to working with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

JDM's announcement has been met with enthusiasm from many Ghanaians, who see the amusement parks as a positive development for their communities.

It would be recalled that President Mahama established the Rattray Park in Kumasi which has the following features and amenities:

Man-made lake, golf cart, wiFi connection, children's playground, gym and fitness centre and a dancing fountain.

The rest are restaurants, cafeterias, landscaped gardens, paved paths, benches, outdoor gym, picnic area and amusement park rides.

Anthony Obeng Afrane