Hopeson Adorye 'dynamite' interview: CID invites Accra FM's sit-in 'Citizen Show' host, requests audio, video tapes

  Fri, 24 May 2024
The Accra Regional Police Command has written to the management of Class Media Group's Accra100.5FM "to request assistance" in relation to its investigations into a claim by politician Hopeson Adorye during an interview on the station's political talk programme 'Citizens Show' that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) made him detonate dynamites in the Volta Region to scare off supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress from voting in the last elections.

A letter signed by ACP Nana Kwaku Duah, Regional Crimes Officer, dated Thursday, 23 May 2024, said: "The regional criminal investigations department has commenced investigations into the alleged statements made by Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye in a programme dubbed 'Citizen Show' hosted by Nana Otu Darko on 2 May 2024."

"It would be appreciated if the host could be released to report at Accra Regional CID on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 10 am with a copy of the audio and video recording of the aforementioned programme to facilitate investigations", the CID appealed.

Mr Adorye was granted a GHS20,000 bail on Thursday following his arredt and detention on Wednesday.

While in cells, he was visited by independent presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change Alan Kyerematen.

Both Mr Kyerematen and Mr Adorye left the NPP in the lead-up to the party's presidential primaries.

-Classfmonline

