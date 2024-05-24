Godfred Yeboah Dame under pressure from all manner of persons to discontinue case against Ato Forson – AG's Office

LISTEN

The Attorney General’s Office has disclosed that there is pressure on Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame to discontinue the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance purchase case.

This is contained in a pressure release denying allegation that the Attorney General has contacted third accused person in the case, Richard Jakpa to implicate the Minority Leader in the case.

In its press release, the Attorney General’s Office described the allegation as false, indicating that despite the pressure to discontinue the trial of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Godfred Yeboah Dame has refused to yield.

It said the Attorney General also has evidence of the Minority Leader coming to see him to plead for the case to be discontinued.

“The Attorney-General has also come under enormous pressure from all manner of persons for him to discontinue the prosecution of the 1st accused person, Cassiel Ato Forson, but has not yielded.

“The Attorney-General has video evidence of the first accused, person, Cassiel Ato Forson, coming to meet him and to plead with him to discontinue the prosecution. This, the Attorney-General has refused to do,” parts of the release from the Office of the Attorney General said.

The release further stressed that the Attorney-General remains focused on a zealous prosecution of the case.

Below is a copy of the release.

RE: REPUBLIC VRS. CASSIEL ATO FORSON & 2 OTHERS

FALSE ALLEGATIONS BY 3RD ACCUSED PERSON AGAINST ATTORNEY-GENERAL

The attention of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has been drawn to media commentary by persons associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on an allegation made by the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, during proceedings in court on 23rd May, 2024d that the Attorney-General desired his cooperation in the matter in order to secure a conviction of the 1st accused, Cassiel Ato Forson.

For the record, the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice categorically denies the allegations and insinuations of the NDC, and responds as follows:

The Republic has throughout the trial, relied solely on the record of the impugned transaction, i.e. the purchase of ordinary vans purporting to be ambulances, to sustain its case against the accused persons. This record existed before January, 2022 (when the case was commenced) and was duly filed in Court by the prosecution before the commencement of the trial.

The Republic has never required or desired the cooperation of any of the accused persons in the matter, in which it has already succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against all the accused persons. Neither the Attorney-General nor any officer from the Office of the Attorney-General has approached any of the accused persons with the view to obtaining evidence from them.

It is rather the third accused who, by various letters dated 27th April, 2023, 16th May, 2023, 30th May, 2023 and 12th June, 2023, has proposed to the Republic through the Attorney-General to engage in plea bargaining or plea negotiations. This plea bargaining proposal has, to date, not been accepted by the Attorney-General.

Even though the law on plea bargaining passed by Parliament permits a prosecutor to negotiate with an accused person after a plea proposal has been made, the Attorney-General has not engaged the third accused person to give false testimony in the matter.

The Attorney-General has also come under enormous pressure from all manner of persons for him to discontinue the prosecution of the 1st accused person, Cassiel Ato Forson, but has not yielded.

The Attorney-General has video evidence of the first accused, person, Cassiel Ato Forson, coming to meet him and to plead with him to discontinue the prosecution. This, the Attorney-General has refused to do.

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice considers the latest allegation levelled against the Attorney-General as part of a grand scheme by the NDC to put more pressure on him to discontinue the prosecution or to divert attention from the real issues regarding the actions of the accused persons which have caused enormous financial loss to the State.

The public is entreated to disregard the allegations. The Attorney-General remains focused on a zealous prosecution of the case.

SGD: ALFRED TUAH YEBOAH, DEPUTY ATTORNEY-GENERAL & MINISTER FOR JUSTICE