Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a woman in her mid-40s, identified as Alberta Armah Hagan, and her two daughters were found dead with multiple stabs in their residential apartment at Net Link Estate in Kasoa.

Additionally, two of the deceased children, aged 9 months and 6 years respectively, suffered severe injuries in the same incident.

Reports said the perpetrator and the motive behind the brutal attack are unknown, as the Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

