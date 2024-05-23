ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 May 2024 Social News

Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death

  Thu, 23 May 2024
Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death
LISTEN

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a woman in her mid-40s, identified as Alberta Armah Hagan, and her two daughters were found dead with multiple stabs in their residential apartment at Net Link Estate in Kasoa.

Additionally, two of the deceased children, aged 9 months and 6 years respectively, suffered severe injuries in the same incident.

Reports said the perpetrator and the motive behind the brutal attack are unknown, as the Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

—DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death Kasoa: Woman and two daughters stabbed to death

2 hours ago

Supreme Court gives AG 7days to file statement of case in suit over appointment of security heads Supreme Court gives AG 7days to file statement of case in suit over appointment ...

2 hours ago

Broadcasting Bill to be placed before Parliament — Information Minister Broadcasting Bill to be placed before Parliament — Information Minister

2 hours ago

South Tongu: Rice farmer shot dead on his farm at Yorve South Tongu: Rice farmer shot dead on his farm at Yorve  

2 hours ago

Supreme Court adjourns IMANI Africas case on presidential powers to dismiss Supreme Court adjourns IMANI Africa’s case on presidential powers to dismiss

2 hours ago

SML was paid GH720million out of ESLAs GH2.45bn revenue – KPMG report SML was paid GH¢720million out of ESLA’s GH¢2.45bn revenue – KPMG report

2 hours ago

KPMG Report: SML owes GRA GH31.88million in taxes KPMG Report: SML owes GRA GH¢31.88million in taxes

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye granted GH20,000 bail Hopeson Adorye granted GH¢20,000 bail  

2 hours ago

Parrenial floods: Ghanaian engineers are book engineers — Contractor Parrenial floods: Ghanaian engineers are ‘book engineers’ — Contractor

2 hours ago

Our voter registration target is superior to ECs 623,000 — NDC Our voter registration target is superior to EC’s 623,000 — NDC

Just in....
body-container-line