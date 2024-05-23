President Deni: Puntland ready for arbitration, but it cannot beforced

Puntland President Saeed Abdullahi Deni says his state is prepared for dialogue and arbitration regarding its relationship with the Somali government, but emphasized that it cannot be forced into compliance.

Deni accused the federal government of continued political interference in Puntland, aiming to influence its internal affairs. He also claimed the federal government is in conflict with Puntland.

"We can't force each other; we can't rush each other. This country needs to talk. Puntland is ready for justice and prepared to defend itself," Deni said.

He added that if their stance is ignored, he will make his own decision, but insisted that any decision should be based on the laws and rules of arbitration in their agreement.

The conflict between Puntland and the federal government has lasted nearly two years. Puntland has also been at odds with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s government for several years.

The most contentious issue is the federal election process. Political insiders believe that Deni, who is eyeing the 2026 election, will find it difficult to reach an agreement with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.