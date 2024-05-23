I suspect Ablakwa doing the bidding of other competitors who failed to win the 60% SSNIT hotel sale bid — Collins Amankwa

Former Chairman of the Government Assurances Committee and ex-legislator for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has said North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, may be acting on behalf of competitors who lost the bid to acquire a majority share of four hotels from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In an interview with Akoma FM’s William Evans-Nkum, Amankwah expressed his suspicions. “I suspect Okudzeto Ablakwa is doing the bidding of the other competitors who failed to win the 60% bid. They are bitter and may be behind Okudzeto,” he stated.

Bryan Acheampong has faced public scrutiny following revelations that his Rock City Hotel is set to acquire a 60% stake in the four SSNIT-owned hotels. SSNIT defended the sale, asserting that Rock City met all the requirements to secure the bid.

Critics, particularly anti-corruption advocates, have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, highlighting the sale of public property to a politically exposed individual. However, Amankwah described these concerns as unfounded, questioning the legal basis for such claims. “Which law bars Bryan from purchasing the hotels because he is politically exposed?” he asked.

Amankwah argued that Ablakwa’s campaign against the sale could deter local investors from investing in the country. He described the North Tongu MP's actions as potentially harmful to the investment climate in Ghana.

The controversy surrounding the SSNIT hotel sale continues to stir debate, with allegations of political interference and concerns about transparency in the process.