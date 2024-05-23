ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 May 2024 General News

Hopeson Adorye’s arrest unfair; politically motivated – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben AsamoaYaw Buaben Asamoa
LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has raised concern about the arrest of Hopeson Adorye.

Mr. Adorye was arrested and detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22.

The arrest is in connection to the revelation that he was part of a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members that detonated dynamites in the Volta Region before the 2016 general election to scare electorates from casting their votes in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”

Speaking on the arrest of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa described it as politically motivated, insisting that it is unfair.

“Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intend to charge him with the publication of false information. So to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backwards at yourself that there is something political at play and it is not fair,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa said.

He added, "This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that."

He was speaking to Joy FM after the leader of the Movement of Change, Alan Kyeramaten visited Hopeson Adorye at the Ministries Police Station.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye’s arrest unfair; politically motivated – Buaben Asamoa

1 hour ago

GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report

1 hour ago

Were seeking stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists — Information Minister We’re seeking stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists — Information...

1 hour ago

Over 17 million Ghanaians registered from April 2019 to May 2024 — NIA Over 17 million Ghanaians registered from April 2019 to May 2024 — NIA

1 hour ago

'We're of sterling integrity; we can't be criminalized' — NIA hits back at Omane Boamah 'We're of sterling integrity; we can't be criminalized' — NIA hits back at Omane...

1 hour ago

'What sort of nonsense is this?' — Hopeson Adorye yells at policeman who tried rushing him off as he spoke to his lawyer 'What sort of nonsense is this?' — Hopeson Adorye yells at policeman who tried r...

1 hour ago

Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo in Kumasi Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo in Kumasi

1 hour ago

Jirapa Dubai murder: Residents unhappy with transfer of case to Kumasi Jirapa Dubai murder: Residents unhappy with transfer of case to Kumasi

1 hour ago

Almost half of pregnant women in Bawku West are anaemic — GHS Almost half of pregnant women in Bawku West are anaemic — GHS 

1 hour ago

Caging Hopeson Adorye 'unfair', there's politics at play — Movement for Change Caging Hopeson Adorye 'unfair', there's politics at play — Movement for Change

Just in....
body-container-line