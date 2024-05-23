Hopeson Adorye’s arrest unfair; politically motivated – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has raised concern about the arrest of Hopeson Adorye.

Mr. Adorye was arrested and detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22.

The arrest is in connection to the revelation that he was part of a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members that detonated dynamites in the Volta Region before the 2016 general election to scare electorates from casting their votes in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”

Speaking on the arrest of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa described it as politically motivated, insisting that it is unfair.

“Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intend to charge him with the publication of false information. So to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backwards at yourself that there is something political at play and it is not fair,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa said.

He added, "This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that."

He was speaking to Joy FM after the leader of the Movement of Change, Alan Kyeramaten visited Hopeson Adorye at the Ministries Police Station.