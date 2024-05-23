ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report

Headlines GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) signed contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ltd (SML) without approval from Public Procurement Authority (PPA), this is according to the report of the audit conducted by KPGM.

The report release by President Akufo-Addo and published on the website of the presidency said on 1 June 2018, SML was appointed a subcontractor to West Blue Ghana Ltd, then a service provider to GRA, to provide transaction audit services for seven (months) period ending 31 December 2018.

Subsequently on 1 January 2019, GRA executed without PPA’s approval, and extended transaction audit services agreement with SML, renewable on monthly basis, following the expiration of West Blue’s contract and SML’s subcontract agreement on December 31, 2018.

GRA entered into six (6) service agreements with SML, utilising the single-source method without approval from PPA.

“Evidently, GRA executed the above contracts with SML in breach of Act 663 [the Public Procurement Act] as amended,” parts of the KPMG report said.

Meanwhile, the KPMG audit report also highlights how SML, formally SMEL changed its name after three unsuccessful attempts to secure PPA approval to land a deal with GRA.

Page 11 of the KPMG report said “SMEL was incorporated on 14 February 2017. During the period 16 June and 14 September 2017, GRA made three (3) unsuccessful attempts to obtain PPA’s approval to single source SMEL to provide transaction audit services. On 22 November 2017, SMEL changed its name to SML.”

The report explained that the approval was denied because the company lacked “capacity or prior experience” in the delivery of the services.

Page 14 of the KPMG report indicated that despite the multiple rejections, the GRA proceeded to award contracts to SML without the approval of the PPA.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye’s arrest unfair; politically motivated – Buaben Asamoa

1 hour ago

GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report GRA entered into six contracts with SML without PPA approval — KPMG Report

1 hour ago

Were seeking stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists — Information Minister We’re seeking stiffer punishment for people who attack journalists — Information...

1 hour ago

Over 17 million Ghanaians registered from April 2019 to May 2024 — NIA Over 17 million Ghanaians registered from April 2019 to May 2024 — NIA

1 hour ago

'We're of sterling integrity; we can't be criminalized' — NIA hits back at Omane Boamah 'We're of sterling integrity; we can't be criminalized' — NIA hits back at Omane...

1 hour ago

'What sort of nonsense is this?' — Hopeson Adorye yells at policeman who tried rushing him off as he spoke to his lawyer 'What sort of nonsense is this?' — Hopeson Adorye yells at policeman who tried r...

1 hour ago

Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo in Kumasi Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo in Kumasi

1 hour ago

Jirapa Dubai murder: Residents unhappy with transfer of case to Kumasi Jirapa Dubai murder: Residents unhappy with transfer of case to Kumasi

1 hour ago

Almost half of pregnant women in Bawku West are anaemic — GHS Almost half of pregnant women in Bawku West are anaemic — GHS 

1 hour ago

Caging Hopeson Adorye 'unfair', there's politics at play — Movement for Change Caging Hopeson Adorye 'unfair', there's politics at play — Movement for Change

Just in....
body-container-line