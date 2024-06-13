June 13: Most areas within Ghana anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight — GMet

LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is forecasting cloudy conditions across most of Ghana tonight.

In its latest 24-hour forecast issued in the evening of Thursday, June 13, GMet's Central Analysis and Forecasting Office predicts that "most areas within the country are anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight."

The forecast adds that "Chances of localised thunderstorms with or without rain are however expected over places in the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors of the country."

Mist or fog patches are also anticipated in forested and hilly areas as well as along coastlines tomorrow morning amid "slight rains", according to the statement.

As the national weather forecasting service, GMet continues to provide crucial forecasting and advisories to help Ghanaians prepare for potential weather impacts.

The agency encourages the public to check its website and social media platforms for the latest meteorological outlooks.