ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana loses $54billion annually to environmental degradation – EPA  

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Science Ghana loses 54billion annually to environmental degradation – EPA
LISTEN

An economic assessment on the cost of environmental degradation in Ghana is valued at USD 54billion annually, Dr Kingsley Krugu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, has said.

The degradation activities include: illegal mining, pollution of water bodies with chemicals like mercury, degradation of coastal habitats, and climate change resulting in erosion and displacement of communities along the coast.

Dr Kurugu, who was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate this year's World Biodiversity Day (WBD) in Accra said the value stated by the assessment might be much higher.

WBD is set aside by the United Nations to increase awareness and understanding of biological diversity.  

This year's theme: “Be Part of the Plan” is to remind humans of their responsibility towards the environment as citizens, as provided under Article 41 (k) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

It again calls for action by all stakeholders and the public to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also referred to as the KMGBF. 

Dr Kurugu noted that, the country in the 20th Century could boast of approximately 145,000sq kilometers of closed forest reserve was left with less than 15,000sq kilometers of closed forest presently.

“We have lost and still losing this important biodiversity due to uncontrolled anthropogenic activities coupled with over exploitation of resources for economic gains without recourse to the regeneration capacity of the forest,” he said, and urged the public to contribute to the protection of nature.

He noted that, although a lot of programmes and initiatives were ongoing in the country to ensure the sustainable management of biodiversity for national development, the expected outcome was yet to be realised.

Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, states that natural heritage supports unique species of plants and animals, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

“As custodians of this invaluable biodiversity, we are responsible for ensuring its protection, conservation, and sustainable utilisation for the benefit of present and future generations,” she said.

She noted that the Ministry was committed to developing strategies that integrate biodiversity conservation and sustainable use across sectors, including forestry, agriculture, fisheries, and urban planning.

“We will continue to strengthen capacity-building initiatives, environmental education, and public awareness campaigns to empower individuals, communities, and stakeholders to actively participate in biodiversity conservation efforts at all levels to foster a culture of environmental stewardship,” she stated.

MESTI, she added, would collaborate with government agencies, civil society organisations, academia, private sector entities, and development partners to mobilise resources, share knowledge, and implement coordinated actions for biodiversity conservation.

GNA

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

50 minutes ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

50 minutes ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

2 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

3 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

3 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

3 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line