ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Quest for Olympic gold: French two-time gold medal winner Bertrand Gille

By RFI
Europe Philippe DesmazesAFP
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
© Philippe Desmazes/AFP

Bertrand Gille won the Olympic gold twice in 2008 and 2012 as part of the French men's handball teams. In an interview with RFI, Gille recounts the feeling after winning his first gold medal and what it means for him. 

He said it is a bit complicated to explain the feeling after winning the gold at the Beijing Olympics as it is very difficult to live through this competition both mentally and physically.

"The first thing I thought after we won was 'Phew, it's over. I will be able to take some rest.' Of course, afterwards there was all the happiness with the friends. It's an incredible feeling to win a gold medal together."

According to Gille, winning the first gold medal was like achieving a goal.

Speaking about repeating this feat at the 2012 Olympics, said it was incredible because most of the experts thought that our generation was too old and that we weren't able to repeat this kind of performance.

RFI English's Dhananjay Khadilkar met Gille recently as France gets ready for the Paris Olympics.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC Voters registration: Rigorous measures put in place to avoid data errors – EC

13 hours ago

Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year — Bawumia Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter pack...

14 hours ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

14 hours ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

15 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

15 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

15 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

15 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

15 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

15 hours ago

Plateau State often sees outbreaks of intercommunal violence, like here in January in Mangu district. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Gunmen kill dozens in raid on Nigerian mining community

Just in....
body-container-line