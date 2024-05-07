Mahama isn't happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work I’ve done if he becomes president – Akufo-Addo warn Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned Ghanaians against voting for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the Blue Skies Limited, the President reiterated his statement that he cannot hand over to someone he has defeated twice [John Mahama].

According to him, the former President is not happy with everything he does and will destroy the work he has done in the last eight years if he is elected President.

With this argument, President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President in the December 7 polls.

“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and is not happy with everything I do, he will destroy the work that I have done.

“Vote for Dr. Bawumia, I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years, I have confidence in him, I know he can continue the good work,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the President has admonished Ghanaians who are eligible to register for a voter’s ID Card to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission to get registered.

“The registration has started, I urge all persons yet to register to do so, your vote is your power,” President Akufo-Addo said.