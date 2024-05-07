ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama isn't happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work I’ve done if he becomes president – Akufo-Addo warn Ghanaians

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned Ghanaians against voting for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the Blue Skies Limited, the President reiterated his statement that he cannot hand over to someone he has defeated twice [John Mahama].

According to him, the former President is not happy with everything he does and will destroy the work he has done in the last eight years if he is elected President.

With this argument, President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President in the December 7 polls.

“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and is not happy with everything I do, he will destroy the work that I have done.

“Vote for Dr. Bawumia, I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years, I have confidence in him, I know he can continue the good work,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the President has admonished Ghanaians who are eligible to register for a voter’s ID Card to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission to get registered.

“The registration has started, I urge all persons yet to register to do so, your vote is your power,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaahs money laundering case EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s money laundering case

29 minutes ago

Weve not introduced 1 cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG We’ve not introduced 1% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG

54 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and former President John Dramani Mahama ‘Mahama not pleased with my work because I defeated him twice’ — Akufo-Addo

56 minutes ago

2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘I’ll control government spending when elected President’ — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia is compassionate, unique politician without corruption tag — Miracles Ab...

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: Elect a new leader if Bawumia fails in his first term — Miracles...

2 hours ago

Senior Psychologist Professor Joseph Osafo 2024 elections: Let Aduomi be if he won't return; just work hard — Prof. Osafo t...

2 hours ago

Professor Godfred Bokpin, Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Multinational companies exiting Ghana worrying; it'll lead to job losses, deter ...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama will destroy my legacy if he wins, so, go out, register and vote against him – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians Election 2024: Mahama will destroy my legacy if he wins, so, go out, register an...

5 hours ago

UER: Your 2-year 'bitterness' towards our members 'shameful' - Three teacher unions to govt UE/R: Your 2-year 'bitterness' towards our members 'shameful' - Three teacher un...

Just in....
body-container-line