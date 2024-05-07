Chiefs and Abuasuapnyinfo can stop land guards activities by working with accredited surveyors — Dr. Ing. Gyamerah

Dr. Ing. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamerah, a Surveyor and Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has said the land guard menace in Ghana can be solved when land owners work with accredited land surveyors.

According to him, when chiefs and heads of families work with accredited surveyors, either licensed surveyors or a member of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, that would curb the activities of land guards in the country.

In a telephone conversation with GBC Radio Central on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 examining how to stamp out land guards, he alluded to the fact that some land buyers are very witty and come to land owners with their own surveyors.

"This should not be encouraged and if they threaten any Chief or Abuasuapnyin of not buying the land just because you refused to use their surveyor, let them go with their money," he encourages land owners.

The engineer counselled land owners to as a matter of principle compel prospective land buyers to work with their surveyors. "When this is done, there would not be any multiple sale of land to warrant the usage of land guards to protect same," he stated.

The UCC lecturer further hinted that the portion of the Constitution of Ghana regarding land transactions by family stipulates that all principal members of the family should be involved. He noted that land transactions by Chiefs should involve all principal members of the traditional council to forestall any land litigation arising from such sales, contending that it is only when some of these things are glossed over that is when multiple sales of land arise with its concomitant land guardism.

The Gyam Group Chief Executive Officer indicated that "the land belongs to the living, the next generation and the dead. We're all holding it in trust. It's a valuable heritage for all of us and its administration, acquisition and sale should be a matter of concern for all."

With reference to those who intend to acquire land, he advised that "if the land you intend to acquire is big, seek the services of a lawyer, or a land economist or an accredited land surveyor to help you. Accredited surveyors membership or licenses are renewed annually and same can be revoked if you're found to have acted in ways that tarnish the image of the industry."

He however cautioned that, if a prospective land buyer decides to seek the services of quaks, such persons would have themselves to blame.

"There is nothing like hot cake lands. Don't be coerced into purchasing any land. Don't rush to buy any land. Let those who are rushing buy, take your time, go through the process before acquiring any land," he admonishes.