Necessary Aid Alliance fosters social inclusion for PWDs through drama

Necessary Aid Alliance (NAA), a youth-led not-for-profit organization, has fostered a culture of social inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs) through the staging of a drama piece.

The drama, titled Tezaawanuba which translates to "We are all human," was staged under the Tezaawanuba project being implemented in the Upper West Region by the NAA under a grant from Plan International Ghana Youth Challenge Fund.

It was performed before live audiences at Tanina and Polee communities in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region over the weekend.

Addressing community members at the event, the Project Coordinator, Ms. Shazia-Ahmed Ismail said the project was aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of persons living with disabilities to enable them enjoy their inalienable human rights and all other entitlements as members of the society.

She added that the project sought to create an inclusive environment to enable PWDs participate meaningfully in society without any forms of stigma and discrimination.

Ms. Ismail said the drama sought to make bare the challenges, acts of neglect and continuous discrimination that PWDs face in their communities which hinder their meaningful participation in the affairs of the community.

She also said the drama served to highlight the roles of community members in protecting PWD rights and promoting their social inclusion, emphasizing respect and dignity.

She hinted that the Tezaawanuba drama would be performed in eight selected communities across three districts, including Wa East and Wa East districts and Wa Municipal, all in the Upper West Region.

The Upper West Regional Secretary of the Disability Federation, Mr. Seidu Kamwininaani Ibrahim urged members of the communities to not "hide" their children who are identified with some disabilities at homes but to "bring them out" to realize their potentials.

He said children in spite of their disability condition should be enrolled in school and treated with love to enable unearth their God-given talents and contribute their mite to society.

Citing himself as an example and as parts of the drama depicted, Mr. Kamwininaani said he did not allow his visual impairment to discourage him to coil into his shell; instead he took inspiration from the saying that "disability is not necessarily inability."

He urged the people to turn away from discriminating and stigmatizing PWDs to treating them with dignity, honour and respect as they are also human.

The members of the two communities, including children, young adults, men and women, were beaming in excitement amidst falling into deep introspection of every act and scene of the theatrical piece which was performed with vigour and vitality.

"I've come to realize that God created every person uniquely with special abilities, so whether abled or disabled, we are all human and we should respect and love one another. I want to add that, if you're afflicted with some calamity, you need to associate with good friends and family, lest you ideate suicide or receive wrong advice from wrong people," Mr. Salih Yakubu, a resident of Tanina said.

"From the drama, I have learned valuable lessons. If I come across a disabled person, I will treat him or her with dignity and respect," a resident from Polee only identified as Niamatu said.

On his part, the Assembly Member of the Tanina Electoral Area, Mr. Mahama Abdul Fatawu expressed gratitude to the Necessary Aid Alliance and its partners for the education on disability rights and promotion of social inclusion for PWDs.

Each community saw the convening of over one hundred people who gathered to watch the theatrical piece, show solidarity to PWDs, and take action to promote and protect the rights of PWDs and offer an atmosphere of inclusivity in their communities.