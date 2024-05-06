Rallies for trans rights in France over right-wing bill on gender transition

Thousands of demonstrators protested in French cities on Sunday at what they called an "offensive" against transgender rights after right-wing Senators tabled legislation on gender transition for minors.

Activists, left-wing members of parliament, trade unionists and young people rallied, chanting and brandishing placards calling for "health resources for transitions".

"Anti-patriarchy, anti-capitalism, solidarity with trans people all over the world," chanted protesters in Paris.

More than 800 groups and personalities launched the call for demonstrations, including the left-wing party France Unbowed and the Socialists.

Some 10,880 people demonstrated across France, including 2,500 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

In Paris, protesters gathered at Place de la République in the early afternoon.

The call to demonstrate was launched Tuesday in an article published on the website of the weekly Politis.

Among the signatories are notably the writers Annie Ernaux and Vanessa Springora, the singer Bilal Hassani, the NGOs Act Up Paris, Strass, Family Planning and the left-wing elected officials Mélanie Vogel and Clémentine Autain.

Demonstrators also rallied in Lyon, Marseille and Montpellier over the weekend in France, as well as in Brussels and Liege in Belgium, according to organisers.

Conversion therapy fears

Hundreds joined the Montpellier protest, which included a sit-in and speeches.

Two people threw small stones at some of the protestors.

"This is our daily life," said one of the organisers, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

"Today, there is an urgent need to defend the rights of all people at a time when right-wing and far-right politicians are attacking the rights of trans people and disseminating false information about trans-identifying children," they added.

Among the young Paris crowd, an older couple said they had come in hope of finding their 27-year-old child who left without trace after transitioning, leaving them "traumatised and devastated".

The protests followed a report by senators of the centre-right Republicans party on transgender minors.

Trans rights groups said the report allows for a return to "conversion therapy" – a claims its authors deny.

Drawing on the report, lawmakers drafted a proposed bill of law that is scheduled to be debated on 28 May.

Protestors also denounced a recent book "Transmania", which they branded transphobic.

Its authors, Dora Moutot and Marguerite Stern, deny the accusation, denouncing it as a bid for censorship. They say the book is an "investigation into the abuses of transgender identity".

