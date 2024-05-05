We're committed to the welfare of our farmers despite challenges - Kintampo Cooperative Yam Producers

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kintampo Cooperative Yam Producers & Marketing Society Ltd, Mr. John Njonam, has emphasized his organization's dedication to promoting the welfare of farmers, particularly those engaged in yam production.

Speaking to our correspondent via telephone from Kintampo, Mr. Njonam addressed the recent price hikes and shortages of yam in urban areas across the country.

He acknowledged the unfortunate situation but noted that neither farmers nor individuals could be solely blamed for the price increases and shortages. Mr. Njonam attributed these challenges to the heavy rainfall experienced last year, which caused extensive damage to yam farms in key production areas.

He also highlighted instances where Fulani herdsmen encroached on farmlands, allowing their cattle to destroy crops with impunity due to alleged connections with local chiefs and government officials.

Furthermore, Mr. Njonam cited land scarcity as a significant obstacle, with landowners often prioritizing cashew production over other crops, exacerbating the challenges faced by yam farmers.

These multifaceted challenges, he explained, are hindering yam production in Kintampo, a town renowned as one of Ghana's largest yam producers and a key player in West Africa.

Mr. Njonam emphasized the imbalance between demand and supply, with neighboring countries like Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Togo struggling to meet their yam requirements, despite coming to Kintampo with business intentions.

He warned of the potential exacerbation of the situation if another heavy rainfall event similar to last year's were to occur.

In response to these challenges, Mr. Njonam highlighted the efforts of the Kintampo Cooperative Yam Producers & Marketing Society Ltd. The organization, under the leadership of its queen mother, Nana Afia Amea, and management, is providing financial assistance to farmers affected by the heavy rainfall, helping them get back on their feet.

Additionally, the society is collaborating with agricultural sector officials to educate farmers on best practices for achieving bumper harvests, implementing fire and security controls, and safeguarding their farms.

Mr. Njonam also mentioned the society's advocacy on behalf of farmers affected by Fulani herdsmen, providing legal assistance and support for compensation claims.

In conclusion, Mr. Njonam reiterated the commitment of the Kintampo Cooperative Yam Producers & Marketing Society Ltd to supporting farmers and addressing the challenges facing yam production in the region.