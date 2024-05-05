'Bear with us to render you quality service' - Union Vice chairman to passengers on transport fare hikes

05.05.2024 LISTEN

The Vice Chairman of the Kumasi Sofoline Super branch of the Ghana Private Road & Transport Union, (GPRTU), Mr. Julius Caesar Amoah, has emphasized the necessity for Ghanaians to empathize with transport operators regarding the recent increase in transport fares, enabling drivers to provide better service.

In an exclusive telephone interview with our correspondent, Mr. Amoah acknowledged that the fare increase wasn't the preferred choice for transport unions nationwide. However, prevailing circumstances have necessitated this action.

He noted that transport owners, considering the welfare of Ghanaians, opted for a moderate fare increase of approximately 20 percent to avoid disrupting public services.

Mr. Amoah highlighted the surge in fuel prices, spare parts, and maintenance costs as factors influencing this adjustment. He stressed that without this adjustment, the transport industry would face collapse, ultimately affecting Ghanaians negatively. He urged the public to understand this predicament.

"As transporters, we are committed to providing satisfactory service, but we appeal for your patience and cooperation," affirmed the Vice Chairman.

While soliciting public cooperation, Mr. Amoah urged drivers to adhere strictly to the new fares, ensuring passengers are transported from loading points to their destinations. This, he emphasized, is vital to maintain public trust in drivers.

He cautioned against deceptive practices such as overcharging passengers for short distances, emphasizing that such actions constitute criminal behavior with inevitable consequences. He implored drivers to desist from such practices for their own well-being and peace of mind.