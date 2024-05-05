Centre For National Culture present First Volta Kids Show

05.05.2024 LISTEN

The Center for National Culture and Erikay Consult proudly present the inaugural Volta Gifted Crafted Kid Show (GCK).

Mr. Lord Pizza, the Director of Erikay Consult, revealed this exciting initiative during an exclusive interview with Tosh Media.

Mr. Pizza explained that the primary objective of this reality show is to foster the development of skills often overlooked in the Ghana Education Service curriculum. He emphasized the show's aim to nurture creativity among children aged 6 to 14, who will showcase a myriad of talents across various disciplines.

Furthermore, Mr. Pizza disclosed the substantial rewards awaiting participants, including educational scholarships, materials, and the coveted title for the winners. The program is set to run from April 28th, 2024, to July 14th, 2024, every Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admission is set at a nominal fee of GH₵5. Mr. Pizza expressed gratitude to sponsors such as Volta Seren and Torsh Media, extending an invitation to the public to support GCK and invest in the future of the younger generation.

