Former NPP parliamentary aspirant Eric Kwaku Boateng quits party; considers joining Movement for Change

Eric Kwaku Boateng, a former Parliamentary Aspirant for the Awutu Senya East constituency and President of the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, has announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the decision is primarily driven by the current depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar, which he believes has severely impacted the business and trading community.

Mr. Boateng expressed his dissatisfaction in an interview with Mac Jerry on Neat FM, highlighting the alarming exchange rate of $1 to Ghc15.5.

He criticized the NPP for its "bogus policies" that have eroded his working capital and disappointed the business sector.

"It does not make sense for me to continue to be with the NPP, especially as a businessman," Mr. Boateng stated.

When questioned about his future political affiliations, Boateng mentioned his consideration of joining the Movement for Change, led by Alan Kyerematen, also known as Afafranto.

He believes that Kyerematen has the potential to improve the current economic situation and expressed his willingness to support him in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr. Eric Kwaku Boateng emphasized the importance of choosing leaders who can effectively manage the economy, regardless of their political party.

Boateng's departure is part of a broader trend, with many NPP sympathizers leaving the party daily due to dissatisfaction with its economic management. He urged Ghanaians to focus on the capability of individuals to manage the economy rather than their party affiliations.

This resignation adds to the growing discontent within the NPP, highlighting the party's struggle to retain support amid economic challenges.