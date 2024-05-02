Limited voter registration: Young activist embarks on a walk to create public awareness to first time voters

In preparation for the upcoming limited registration drive scheduled to commence on May 7, 2024, by the Electoral Commission, aimed at registering first-time voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Youth activist Carlos Ganyo Femi has initiated a monthly health walk. Femi, a teacher and former local Assembly candidate from the Abutia Kpota electoral area in the Ho West District, intends to raise public awareness and motivate first-time eligible voters to register for the December 7 general elections, regardless of whether they possess a Ghana card.

The "Walk with Carlos Femi" initiative seeks to inspire eligible voters without a voter ID and first-time voters to actively register, starting from May 7 when the EC opens registration centers nationwide, including those in Ho West.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, the sensitization exercise marked its fifth month, drawing hundreds of participants, predominantly young people from Abutia Kpolukorfe. They engaged the community in voter education, particularly focusing on Abutia Kisifli, the largest market community in the Ho West District.

The ongoing walk, spanning five communities in the electoral area, aims to extend to other areas until the conclusion of the election. Its objective is to foster communal involvement and encourage high participation in the electoral process, aiming for a robust turnout for the 2024 election.

Carlos Femi stressed the importance of encouraging individuals to register at the age of 18, emphasizing the significance of their involvement in national election processes and decision-making processes affecting their lives.

Despite his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Femi clarified that his mobilization strategy remains nonpartisan. He underscored the shared goal of enhancing the electoral area by promoting increased voter turnout in the general election. This, in turn, would attract development projects aimed at addressing the challenges faced by farmers and traders, particularly concerning road infrastructure.

Additionally, Femi highlighted that the walk serves the purpose of identifying individuals without Ghana Cards and facilitating the process of obtaining guarantors to attest to their eligibility for registration without apprehension or uncertainty.

The walk has traversed several communities in the electoral area over its five-month duration, including Kisifli, Amesianyakorfe, Kpolukofe, Teleafenui, and Kpota. The team anticipates extending its outreach to Sebekorfe, Hlorve, and Gbetekpo, engaging residents through informational sessions to further educate the public in subsequent walks.