Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has stabilised Mahama’s polling numbers – Global InfoAnalytics

Mussa Dankwah, Executive Director and Head of Polls for Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has brought stability to John Mahama’s polling numbers, particularly in the Northern and Volta regions.

Speaking to Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Saturday, April 27, 2024, that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s presence in the campaign has brought about a sense of stability in John Mahama’s polling figures, which might have been affected if the NDC had opted for a different running mate.

He posited that introducing a new dynamic in the race could have potentially destabilized the NDC’s campaign.

Mussa Dankwah stated “I think what she has brought to John Mahama’s campaign is stability in his polling numbers. If you look at John Mahama’s numbers on the polls, in the Northern Region and Volta region, he’s quite stable.”

“He hasn’t changed compared to the previous years. So what we’ve seen is that there’s stability in his polling numbers because of that. If he had changed the running mate, he would have introduced a new dynamic in the race that could have probably destabilised NDC.”

Meanwhile, he added that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the upper hand in the Central Region compared to the NDC.

