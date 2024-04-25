ModernGhana logo
2024 polls: 'EC struggling to defend credibility'— Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The Electoral Commission "is struggling to defend its credibility," former President John Mahama's running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said.

At her official unveiling as the running mate on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Prof Opoku-Agyemang cited recent reports of some missing election equipment to press home her point.

"Until the Commission tells us that the equipment means nothing, everyone should believe that there are no issues to worry about. How did disrespect get so high?" she wondered.

She noted: "Actions that impoverish and disenfranchise do not necessarily translate into mindedness in people who are angry, hungry and in people who are oppressed," she added.

“Electoral Commission, I address you directly: It is in the national interest and in your own interest to make transparent what has been and is going on in your establishment," Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged.

“The truth will not be suppressed," she indicated, telling the election management body, "You can not be so independent as to disregard the people who validate your existence."

"It can not happen anywhere", she stressed.
"EC, a word to the wise, is in Assin North,” the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast noted

