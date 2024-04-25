Akufo-Addo gov't's 'greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dishonesty, barefaced hypocrisy' unmatched in Ghana's history — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said in Ghana's entire political history, "Never have we experienced the levels of greed, unbridled arrogance, unrestrained impunity, sheer dishonesty, barefaced hypocrisy and in compassion displayed by this incumbent government over the past seven years and more."

At her official unveiling as former President John Mahama's running mate in Accra on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, said, in light of the above, "The task ahead is formidable, much more than it was four years ago".

"I remain inspired by the fact that, as a people, we have faced terrible situations before.

"Check our history. Please don’t begin with the Fourth Republic or the struggle for independence, important though they are. Go hundreds of years back. In those hard times, our forefathers and foremothers did not throw up their arms in despair", she said.

Rather, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said: "They fought back; they resisted, they sacrificed, they persevered; they brought back hope where there was none; they picked up the broken pieces and carefully, strategically, sewed them back, and they left for us a legacy of selflessness, patriotism, and pride".

"It’s our turn to leave the same and even better to our future generations. Giving up is not an option", she noted.

"Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favour a small clique. What is that?" she exclaimed.

"John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable", Prof Opoku-Agyemang said, with a caveat: "This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability."

"Let us face the facts: The promotion of ethnocentric elitism masquerading as intellectualism; nepotism cloaked as know-how; weakness strutting as courage; and crony capitalism masked as development in freedom; shameless hypocrisy acting as objectivity… these never served a country determined to make progress at any level".

Rather, she noted that "the most significant achievement of these things has been a country in near insolvency, its natural resources such as water and land and environment in rebellion, a people harassed and intimidated into numbness and as some say cynically, bribed into silence."

-Classfmonline