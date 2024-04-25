Election 2024: Ghana needs an urgent reset, a leadership that is inspiring – Mahama

25.04.2024 LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that Ghana urgently needs an urgent reset.

He believes that the country requires inspiring leadership that will restore hope among Ghanaians.

These remarks were made during the NDC’s outdooring ceremony of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

“Our country needs an urgent reset, Our people need leadership that is inspiring. One that will make our people believe and trust in our Ghana project once again and believe in the hope for a better future. Ghana needs leadership that will place value on integrity, truth and accountability.

Ghana needs leadership that will roll up its sleeves and accept responsibility for our current reality, and face the present storm stoically and steer the ship of state into calmer waters.”

“Ghana, in its present crisis, needs leadership that will do things differently, including sacrificing personal comforts to achieve a Ghana of shared prosperity for all of us and not just a few,” he stated.

-citinewsroom