Nana Kwame Bediako is gradually winning the hearts of Ghanaians

On Wednesday, 27th March 2024, the state council headed by Togbe Afede XIV received the delegation of The New Force movement on the Volta region phase of their nationwide listening tour which was welcomed with rousing hospitality by large crowds of various gatherings.

Expressing immense gratitude for the warm reception he and his team had been given, the leader of The New Force emphasized that the resources of the Volta region have over the years been very severely underutilized.

Highlighting this fact in his official address to the chiefs and elders, Nana Kwame Bediako stressed that the Volta region is central to job creation in the nation of Ghana, and therefore a top priority in his vision for national development and industrialization, one which by all means has to be made a reality to secure national industrialization and economic development goals.

In the Zongo Community in Volta Region, on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako paid a visit to the Islamic Community as part of a regional listening tour in the holy month of Ramadan in an effort to solidarise with them in the performance of their annual religious duties. At the gathering, the leader of The New Force movement highlighted the fact that all over the country, there are important Zongo populations and that each one of them is to be meaningfully considered as a pillar in the stability and development of the country.

Nana Kwame Bediako on Wednesday, 27th March 2024 made a stop at the Ho Technical University. In his address to students and stakeholders in the education sector, he underlined the fact that the current remuneration for teachers is not at all satisfactory and that it needs to be properly revised.

Given the emphasis on industrialization in his vision, the leader of The New Force movement assured his audiences that on his watch priorities for education in the entire country would be set as well as a focus on skills training and skills development for the youth.

On Thursday, 28th March 2024, the staff and patients of the St. Joseph Hospital in Effiduase Koforidua saw an early Easter surprise this year when they were visited by Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of The New Force movement on a stop during his 16 regional listening tour. Joined by his wife Mrs. Ruby Bediako and welcomed by scores of excited youth and other community members in white campaign T-shirts, the leader of The New Force movement celebrated the staff of the hospital. Making a donation of some toiletries, water, baby clothing, and food items to the maternity ward of the hospital, the leader of The New Force was met with joy by mothers and health workers at the ward.

In a brief address after a tour of the hospital facilities together with the hospital administration officers, the leader of The New Force movement said “… the women of this country are doing so well. I was in Ho Market yesterday and saw a lot of developments by women. We are in the hospital today and again I am seeing the work of women. The future of this country will be mostly based on what women are bringing. I want to encourage all of you to keep doing what you are doing.”

Elated by the presence of the leader of The New Force, several of the new mothers happily announced to onlookers that their babies had been held by the “future president of Ghana”.

At the lab facilities of the hospital, Nana Kwame Bediako promised to help in extending development to their grounds and hospital equipment and resources in general. On behalf of both patients and staff, Dr. Collins Osei Kissi, Medical Director of the St. Joseph Hospital, expressed gratitude for the visit and also the various kind gestures of The New Force movement.