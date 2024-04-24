Moses Asaga’s mother to be laid to rest on Saturday

24.04.2024 LISTEN

The mother of the Paramount Chief of Nangodi and former Member of Parliament of Nabdam Constituency, Hon Moses Asaga, and NDC National Executive Committee Member, Hon Cecilia Asaga will be buried on Saturday in Nangodi Paramount Chief’s Palace (Off Bola- Bawku Road).

Their mother, Lardi Kparibil Asaga was said to have died on Thursday 29th February, 2024 at the age of 90.

It was gathered that there was heavy presence of security personnel in Nangodi, ahead of the burial ceremony as many dignitaries from all walks of life would attend the ceremony.

The deceased is survived by her three children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren and other family members.

Mrs. Lardi Kparibil Asaga's departure from this world leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her life was a beacon of strength, compassion, and wisdom, qualities that will continue to inspire generations to come.

She lived in Nangodi until her death.

The funeral proceedings will commence with a wake-keeping ceremony on Friday, April 26th, 2024, followed by the internment on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, and concluding with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, April 28th, 2024.

All ceremonies will take place at the Nangodi Paramount Chief’s Palace, a fitting tribute to a woman who was deeply cherished by her community.