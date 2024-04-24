ModernGhana logo
24.04.2024

Flooding: Obey weather warnings – NADMO to general public

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has urged the general public to follow weather forecast data provided by the Ghana Meteorological Agency as the rainy season sets in.

Head of Communications at NADMO, George Ayisi Boateng, emphasized that obtaining accurate weather information is crucial for ensuring safety during this period.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Ayisi Boateng called upon the public to prioritise their safety and take necessary precautions as the rains have begun.

“We the citizens should also be ready to pay heed to the weather warnings from the Meteorological Agency. That is very important. They are saying it is going to be raining with stormy rainfall and others, so let’s be careful.

“Pay heed to them when we are going out. NADMO is going ahead to identify some places we call the safe havens, so people within flood-prone areas should get to know those places and know how to access those places when the rains are getting heavier and the floods rise.”

—CitiNewsroom

