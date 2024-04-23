ModernGhana logo
Eastern Region: Three die in accident at Asseseso

23.04.2024 LISTEN

Three persons have tragically lost their lives following an accident in Asseseso, a community located in the Okere district of the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate that the driver of a Toyota minibus, registered as GT 5990-21 and traveling from Accra to Somanya, began to doze off while behind the wheel.

Concerned passengers noted the driver’s fatigue and attempted to encourage him to rest during the journey.

Despite these efforts, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident upon reaching Asseseso.

Of the 14 occupants onboard, two succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while another passed away during treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital.

The driver, who also sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Atua Government Hospital in Odumase, while ten others received immediate medical attention at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya.

Medical professionals attending to the victims transferred five individuals to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for advanced care. Among the transferred patients, three suffered severe head injuries, one sustained a spine injury, and another had broken legs.

Meanwhile, the remaining five patients at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital are reportedly responding well to treatment, with one expected to be discharged soon.

-citinewsroom

