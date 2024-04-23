ModernGhana logo
23.04.2024 Social News

Police officer dead, two others receiving treatment after accident

23.04.2024

General Lance Corporal Solomon Tetteh of the Central Regional Police Patrol Team was killed on Monday when a vehicle collided with the police car, he and his colleagues were in.

The deceased, General Corporal Michael Darasam, and General Constable Nashiru Musah all sustained injuries after falling from the vehicle.

They were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment, but Tetteh died.

According to a police report, the suspect driver fled the scene of the accident and is currently being sought.

The report said on Monday, April 22, 2024, at about 1145 hours, the Police in Ojobi received information regarding an accident involving four vehicles at Akotsi Junction.

Following the information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Asante, District Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, and his officers went to the location to investigate.

The investigation revealed that a KIA Rhino truck with the trading number GX4135-20 coming from Akraman to Ojobi collided with a Nissan Navara pickup with the registration number GT3174 Z at the Akotsi intersection on the main Kasoa-Winneba highway.

The KIA truck driver drove about 30 meters into the Akotsi-Ojobi road and collided with another Nissan Urvan bus before crashing into the Regional Operation Patrol team vehicle that was carrying a seven-man squad.

The suspect driver then dragged the Police Service vehicle with the registration number GP 483 over 22 metres before entering a nearby metal container, where the three police officers fell off.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded for investigation, testing, and subsequent action.

GNA

