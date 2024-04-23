Dumsor: You ‘the men’ find it difficult to draw timetable when ‘incompetent’ NDC was able to — Kabutey Ocansey

Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey, Executive Director of Revenue Mobilization Africa

23.04.2024 LISTEN

Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey has criticised government’s inability to release a load-shedding timetable amid the ongoing power outages in the country.

The Executive Director of Revenue Mobilisation Africa made the comments in a recent interview on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily show.

Kabutey Ocansey faulted the claim by Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, the chairman of Bawumia’s campaign energy committee, that it is difficult to devise a timetable for power cuts.

"I was listening to one of the experts on energy on Citi FM and everybody who listened on Saturday was wowed by the gentleman's mindset. I mean, that level of thinking, that is where you see this thinking problem," Ocansey remarked.

He noted that the previous NDC government, despite accusations of incompetence, was still able to provide Ghanaians a timetable during periods of 'dumsor'.

"The gentleman tells me that actually, it's difficult to plan a timetable. Okay, so the incompetent person was able to bring up a timetable but those who are 'the men'... the men who arrived to save the situation, cannot plan just a common timetable. What do we call them?" Ocansey quizzed.

His comments come as the country continues grappling with power cuts, known locally as Dumsor.

But authorities say there is no return to 'dumsor' even as citizens demand clarity on the schedule of outages.